One Year Anniversary!

It has been one year since I left NC and moved to my new/old home state of OR. I was actually born in Brooklyn, NY and raised from ages 4-12 in Maplewood, NJ, but teenage years were in Portland and Beaverton.
After 25 years in Chapel Hill, it is good to be back in OR. Though I miss friends and family, the land, the culture, of NC, I do not miss the politics and the sense of "stickiness" in my life. I felt stuck and unable to grow any further. My sense of well-being was not advancing but slowing down mightily.
Oregon has been a place where I have thrived because of family, friends, the work I do, the people I work with, and the surrounding culture, both land and the arts.
Thankful, I am, for the good people of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. While I am still the only out gay Presbyterian pastor in the state of OR, it is not so lonely here with great people, and a good group of gay men I hang out with from time to time.
Living a life of gratitude.
Pax!
B
