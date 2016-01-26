Tuesday, January 26, 2016

Meeting More and More Gay Dads in Portland, OR



There is the presence of more gay dads in Portland than there were in NC.  While I knew some closeted gay dads in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, I'm still overwhelmed (in a good way) by hearing the story of dads who are gay with kids spoken so, well, openly in Portland, OR.


It is all good.

Pax, B
1 comment:

Joe said...

Hi!

Not spam, I promise! I’m creating a mobile app to help LGBT parents arrange playdates for their children and thought you would potentially be interested in something like this. As an expecting LGBT parent, myself, I was thinking a tool like this would be really useful to me, but wanted to see if other LGBT parents felt the same and what they might be looking for. To give me feedback, I've created a quick online survey that you can access here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Pb3WWyOXki-MZGq8wcsKgsdOXDkIP_7e_-obODkCSlo/viewform

Please feel free to share with other LGBT parents, or others you know who might be interested in this. If there seems to be a good response, I hope to share it with everyone later this summer!

Thanks!!

Joe

June 5, 2016 at 3:19 PM

