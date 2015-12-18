Family Tree Happiness! A Cousin (once removed/second) is Gay!

Silly feelings.
Caught up in a flood of feelings.
For the longest time, I thought I was the only gay person in my mom's or dad's family tree. None of my cousins on my mom's side of the family tree-Ferguson-were out and gay. They were either hiding or they are conservative and heterosexual for the most part. On my dad's side of the family, he had no sisters and brothers, so that was that.
I just discovered today that my mom's brother's daughter's (my cousin's) son is gay. Out and gay. Fiercely so.
There are two (2) of us in this crazy tree.
It is biological, after all.
Neither of my kids are gay.
But a second cousin IS gay.
Of course, no one talked about it openly. My second cousin was told by his mom, my first cousin, that I'm gay. She, my first cousin, has never talked to me about being gay. Heck: none of my cousins or aunts or uncles on my mom's side of the family have talked to me about being gay or if I'm gay or happy being gay or...you get the point.
A second cousin is gay. And out.
Hallelujah!
Pax!
B
