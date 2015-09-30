Kim Davis, the Pope, and Me

As a Presbyterian pastor who is gay, and a dad, let me quickly say that I am not surprised at all about the latest dust up regarding this Pope meeting with Kim Davis, of Rowan County, KY fame, who denies same sex couples marriage licenses whenever possible.
The reason I'm not surprised? The Pope, like his predecessors, is conservative and a traditionalist. He understands that marriage is only between a man and woman, for the purpose of pro-creation. It is natural law theology/philosophy, made part of the canon thanks to St. Aquinas.
His comment, "Who am I to judge?" was just a nicer packaging of the same old trope.
It is what it is.
And I'm not a Roman Catholic.
Pax!
B
No comments:
Post a Comment