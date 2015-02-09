Monday, February 9, 2015

Portland Tribune Interview: All are welcome in this house of God!


Honored to be covered in the Portland Tribune for being at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Portland, OR.


Here's a link to the article: http://portlandtribune.com/scc/122-neighbors/249243-116288-you-are-welcome-here

All are welcome--ALL--to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.

Pax!

B

