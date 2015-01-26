Reaching Out, Reaching In: Welcoming LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ People at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Portland, OR

Yesterday at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Rev. Jeremy Watson, Assoc. Pastor, preached. The first sermon illustration he used was the protest of the Westboro Baptist Church while he was attending the Gay Christian Network gathering a few weeks ago.
I smiled outwardly and inwardly. I
wasn't preaching about it (though I used the reference earlier in the month): Jeremy was preaching about it.
There is something empowering when the two ministers--one gay and one not-gay--show solidarity in that preaching moment, talking about it slightly differently but nonetheless using the story as an affirmation of how we should follow Jesus.
Powerful.
Hopeful.
Love-filled.
Pax!
B
No comments:
Post a Comment