Protesting Westboro Baptist and Imitation Game

Imitation Game, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, had me transfixed toward the end of the film as I watched "Turing" twitching from the effects of the medication he was taken after he was sentenced with "gross indecency" in the UK. He eventually killed himself rather than go through further pain of the medication and the depression of having to deny his humanity. This sentence "gross indecency" was also the bane of writer Oscar Wilde's life.
Gross indecency.
That's what the public in the UK and the US wanted those of us who are LGBTQ to feel: that we and our lives were guilty of "gross indecency."
The group from Westboro Baptist Church and their minions want to actually go back to the day and age in which I too could be sentenced and found guilty of "gross indecency." That I would be shamed. That I would be given medicine to dull the God given testosterone in me. That I would eventually kill myself. Die of cancer. A heart attack.
The signs of Westboro play in my head. Hopefully the songs like "We are one in the Spirit" will play in their heads.
Pax,
B
