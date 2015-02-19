Thursday, February 19, 2015

In Solidarity with Christ Church



In the last few days I've gotten to know Adam Philips and his wife, who with his church, Christ Church, an Evangelical Covenant Church plant in Portland, OR, has been kicked out of the denomination because of their support of LGBTQ people. Crazy buy true.

I've had the pleasure of getting to know Adam via emails, hope to have coffee with him next week, and read all about him in the mail.  I support him as a pastor, regret that they have to find another space, lost the money from Evangelical Cov. Church, and will be with him and his church in terms of solidarity of support.

Pax!

