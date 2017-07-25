Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Catching Up!

So, since I last joined this blog, much has happened.

1. I am no longer the only out gay Presbyterian pastor in a pulpit in OR.  I left St. Andrew's on April 30, 2017.

2. I am now (part time) the Spiritual Life Director of L'Arche Portland.  This is a spiritual/religious community with or without people with intellectual disabilities;

3. I am starting a new church of Presbyterians.  It is either going to be called Community of Pilgrims/the Pilgrim, or Church of Pilgrims/the Pilgrim.

Much more to come!

Pax!

Brett
