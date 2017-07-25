Catching Up!

So, since I last joined this blog, much has happened.
1. I am no longer the only out gay Presbyterian pastor in a pulpit in OR. I left St. Andrew's on April 30, 2017.
2. I am now (part time) the Spiritual Life Director of L'Arche Portland. This is a spiritual/religious community with or without people with intellectual disabilities;
3. I am starting a new church of Presbyterians. It is either going to be called Community of Pilgrims/the Pilgrim, or Church of Pilgrims/the Pilgrim.
Much more to come!
Pax!
Brett
