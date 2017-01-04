Youtube Clip and the book, Practicing Pilgrimage

Remember: this pilgrimage "thing" is the way I understood and understand the process of "coming out" of my or one's LGBT or Q closet: it is a process, a way of moving out of the confining closet of living as a closeted gay man, to living out free from these self-imposed and culture-imposed confines.
Oh: and also please consider purchasing the book! https://www.amazon.com/Practicing-Pilgrimage-Becoming-Pilgrim-People/dp/1620329484/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1483574390&sr=1-1&keywords=practicing+pilgrimage
Pax!
Brett
