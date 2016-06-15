Orlando, Guns, Vigils, and Churc

The Pulse Night Club attack came across my Facebook feed and Huffington Post as I prepared to preach on Sunday morning. At first, the report was 20 were killed, which was a horrific amount. By 9:30 am, it was 50, including the killer, Omar Mateen.
I was shocked. Horrified. Stunned.
I went into the pulpit to preach a sermon that I had eerily titled, "Healing a Broken Community". To say the least, it was easy to weave in the story of Orlando in the part of the sermon that covered the sense of "brokenness."
But then I surprised myself toward the end of the sermon when I recounted that the gun violence towards gays/LGBTQ people is not isolated in Orlando, but also here in Portland, Oregon. There are some streets and areas of this city where I would not kiss a partner because of my fear of violence. And four years ago, I could not be ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) if I were an out LGBTQ person. In fact, I know that charges were being drawn against me by another ordained clergy person in New Hope Presbytery because I am out and gay and an ordained clergy person.
Violence: my mom realized by the end of the sermon that I could be a victim of violence because I am gay and live in the USA, where guns and AR15 rifles can easily be purchased.
Friends of mine are visiting from Australia. I asked them before the shooting if they thought we were a gun loving country and they laughed: "Of course! You have guns everywhere, don't you?"
My friend Paul Fukui and I went to one of two vigils in downtown Portland, outside of Embers, an LGBTQ night club. 2,000 people were there.
But there were no vigils near where I live and preach.
So tonight there is a vigil at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. I bought the church's first rainbow flag. I expect 25-30 people to arrive. I touched base with the rabbi in the neighborhood and president of a nearby mosque, but haven't heard back from them.
And I will pray.
We will read the names.
There is a sheet to give people an idea of what to do to curb gun violence.
This is a solemn week.
Prayers.
Silence.
Writing letters to representatives and senators.
Action.
God be with us.
Pax! B
