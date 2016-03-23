NC causes me pain as a man who is gay

From afar I am watching the "going-ons" in NC, and I am sad and mad. Having lived in NC for 25 years "plus", I came to love the state for its then-progressive ways, the culture of storytelling, food, and the geography. Some of my family members still live in NC.
Today, I am angry in the way that the hate-filled NC Republican and apparently some Democratic legislators are voting in the House in overturning Charlotte's action to practice non-discrimination when it comes to LGBTQ people. Currently the bill is before the NC Senate. I know the outcome already.
From sitting in my office in Portland, OR, with a unisex bathroom or 2 down the hall, the actions of the legislature is hate-filled and seems crazy. Living in a state (OR) in which there is a more libertarian "live and let live" attitude, this incredible move to push NC backwards seems crazy. But, as one of my clergy friends said in a sermon years ago, "When the 1950s come back, NC will be all set for its return."
Pax!
B
1 comment:
I am the most happiest woman on earth,when i was having serious issues with my Husband, my marriage was falling apart and i was devastated. My Husband left home and it became a very big and difficult problem i almost died from heartbreak, i have to find a solution, I went to 5 different spell casters they all failed me, I really wasn’t sure anymore if spells were real so as i was making a search one faithful day, i saw some great reviews about Dr Abalaka I was a bit skeptical at first but I purchased a love spell from him and he said he will take his time to do a love spell that will bring my Husband back in 24 hour,No one could have ever made me believe as he said my Husband reconciled with me, I felt good to have my husband back, when he returned him said he would never leave me again...dr.Abalaka@outlook.com he is the best spell caster i can count on him when it comes to all kinds of spell..his email: dr.abalaka@outlook.com i see so many people testifying about his perfect work. thank you Dr Abalaka and may your Gods ever reward you for your good deeds.
Post a Comment